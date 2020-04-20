Miami airport TSA officer, 65, dies from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Miami International Airport has died from complications with the novel coronavirus amid the global pandemic, reports say. The man was 65 years old.

Victor Chung was a founding officer of the TSA at Miami Airport and joined the federal agency in September 2002, one year after the September 11 attacks, a spokesperson for the TSA told Fox News.

“During his 17 years of service to TSA, Victor led with distinction, dedication and professionalism,” Daniel Ronan, Federal Security Director for the TSA at Miami International Airport, said in a statement. “His leadership, mentorship and his trusting friendship will be sorely missed.

“This is an incredible loss I hope that together we will remember and honor his service to our country, to TSA, to the Miami Airport, and to our TSA family.”

During his career with the TSA, Chung opened the first in-line baggage system at Miami Airport. Most recently, he oversaw the transition to a new South/Central In-Line system, Ronan said.

According to the Miami Herald, Chung passed away on Sunday, following complications with COVID-19.

Tragically, three employees of the TSA have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus, the agency reports. Across the organization, 448 workers — both security screeners and non-screeners — have also tested positive for the viral disease to date. Among those cases, 82 people have recovered.

As of Monday morning, in the state of Florida, there have been COVID-19 has infected 26,314 people and claimed the lives of lives of 774 others.

