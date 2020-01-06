Massachusetts woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off camel in Morocco

A New Jersey woman is suing TripAdvisor after she was tossed to the ground while riding a camel during a 2018 tour in Morocco.

Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing the Massachusetts-based travel website and its San Francisco-based subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the tour company was operating safety, The Boston Globe reported.

Ayala and her family booked a sunset camel tour in Marrakech through Viator, according to the lawsuit filed Monday. She said she was told by the tour company that the camel she was riding was pregnant and a month away from giving birth.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT BREAKS ANKLE IN 7 PLACES WHEN TURBULENCE CAUSES PLANE TO SHOOT UP 500 FEET

During the tour, the camel ran away from the caravan, causing Ayala to fall and break her arm, according to the lawsuit. Ayala's attorney, Andrew Abraham, said his client was “hanging on the side and then fell off."

The handlers waited an hour to call for an ambulance until the tour company owner arrived, the lawsuit said. Ayala underwent surgery in Morocco after she was told by doctors she would have permanent nerve damage if she didn't, the paper said, citing Andrew.

The lawsuit further alleges that the group was not given a safety briefing before the tour, which was promised when they booked the excursion. Abraham said TripAdvisor and Viator have a responsibility to make sure excursions advertised on their websites are safe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Viator's terms state it is not responsible for problems related to the tours on its site. Customers are required to agree to the company's terms, which says tour “suppliers” come “at your own risk," The Globe reported.

“What was supposed to happen didn’t happen, and I don’t think you can say, ‘It’s at your own risk, too bad,’” Abraham said.

A spokesperson for TripAdvisor told the Globe the company doesn't comment on pending litigation. The company did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment Monday.