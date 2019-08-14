Man trespasses at Phoenix airport, activates emergency slide on United Airlines aircraft

Here’s hoping he at least got to ride the slide before he was arrested.

A 39-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he was found trespassing at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport yesterday, where he also somehow managed to activate the emergency slide on a United Airlines aircraft.

Police said a passenger at Sky Harbor witnessed the suspect, Zackaria Mohamud Mudasir, enter Terminal 2 from the closed Gate 3 jetway just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

The passenger notified the police, who responded to question Mudasir. They said he initially gave them a false name and was giving differing accounts of how he ended up in the terminal. He did admit, however, to deploying the slide on a United Airlines plane after authorities became aware that one had been activated.

Mudasir was charged with criminal trespassing, criminal damage and providing false information to law enforcement, per Fox 10.

A representative for United confirmed to Fox News that the carrier was working with local authorities in their investigation.

“We are aware of this issue which happened early in the morning of August 13th at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport involving one of our aircraft, and are working closely with local authorities," a spokesperson said. "We will provide any assistance necessary as this investigation continues.”

Officials at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were not immediately available to comment further on how Mudasir accessed the secured area.