Man drives through Pensacola airport fence, does doughnuts after speeding across active runway

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after ramming his car through a security fence at Pensacola International Airport in Florida, speeding down an active runway at around 100 mph, and then doing doughnuts with his vehicle.

Florida police arrested Zane Alexander Carlson on Jan. 30 following the odd, criminal hijinks, which began around 1 p.m., the Pensacola News Journal reports.

According to the outlet, Carlson drove his Ford Mustang from the runway to a grassy area, where he did doughnuts, before speeding into an open hangar, where he continued doing doughnuts until police arrived.

“We don’t know what he was thinking, we don’t believe that alcohol was involved," Officer Mike Wood with the Pensacola Police Dept. said of the scene, as per Fox 10 News. "The best that we have from him is he just felt like driving on the runway.”

Wood said that no air traffic was affected due to Carlson’s stunt, as no airlines were on the runway at the time.

Carlson was charged with criminal mischief and trespassing, though more charges may be added, Fox 10 reports. Authorities do not believe the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They have also ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Carlson will be booked in the Escambia County Jail, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

Pensacola is roughly three hours east of Tallahassee.