Major airline announces return of cult-favorite snack

United Airlines has brought back a fan-favorite snack, tempting flyers who have a sweet tooth.

Stroopwafels, a Dutch treat, is now available on select flights.

A United spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the snack is "part of the airline’s complimentary Economy food and beverage service on flights over 300 miles."

It is unclear as to why the airline stopped offering the round waffle cookie

United Airlines stroopwafel is back

United Airlines has announced the return of the Stroopwafel snack offered in Economy on flights traveling over 300 miles. Stroopwafels are cookies from the Netherlands that are made with a caramel filling. (United Airlines)

Posted last year in the "r/unitedairlines" Reddit forum, one flyer asked, "Where did the stroopwafel go???"

The user wrote, "Subject says it all. The first few months of the year, stroopwafel. The last few flights I've been on, some weird chocolate quinoa thing. What gives?"

"Demand their return," commented one user at the time. 

"I’m going to get a case and pass them out on my next flight," another user wrote.

"Those stroopwafels are gross, sorry. Way too sweet," said one user.

"Everyone, get your pitchforks," another commented.

United Airlines is bringing back a fan-favorite snack

One United Airlines flyer posted on Reddit in 2024, asking users, "Where did the stroopwafel go???" (United Airlines)

Travelers took to social media to share their thoughts on the snack's return.

"A piece of much needed good news," posted one X user.

"Sitting on an @united  flight right now. Hello! Bring on the stroopwafel!! Thank you United," another X user wrote.

"A good stroopwafel is a top 5 dessert snack," said another.

United Airlines Stroopwafel cookie is returning to select flights

One user posted, "It is my favorite airline snack." (United Airlines)

"It is my favorite airline snack," another person wrote.

"Love the stroopwafel and a hot coffee...," shared an X user.

Stroopwafels made its official return to some United flights on Feb. 1.