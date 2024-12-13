Major airline brings Magnolia Bakery's viral banana pudding to passengers on select flights

United Airlines has partnered with New York City’s Magnolia Bakery to bring the "world famous" banana pudding to the skies.

Magnolia's "Banana Pudding Wafer Cookie Bits" is now available on select United First flights traveling more than 901 miles, according to a joint press release.

"As an avid traveler and baker, I know what an important role food can play in your travels, which is why I’m so excited to bring this new, innovative product to thousands of adventurers each year," Bobbie Lloyd, Magnolia Bakery CEO and chief baking officer, said in the release.

The dessert will be served frozen-to-thaw in 3-ounce cups, made with real bananas.

"The only thing more iconic than Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding is enjoying that pudding at 30,000 feet in United First – we know our customers are going to love it," said Aaron McMillan, United’s managing director of hospitality programs, according to the release.

McMillan added, "We’re changing the way travelers eat and drink onboard, offering more variety and more elevated options with partners like Magnolia."

The collaboration comes as Magnolia Bakery expands its "a New York treat to an anywhere eat" campaign.

In August, the bakery opened a location inside LaGuardia Airport, located in Terminal C.

United is not the only airline bringing food favorites to the skies.

Delta Airlines recently collaborated with Shake Shack to serve burgers to first-class passengers.

The Shake Shack meal is only available to those in first class flying out of Boston. The offering will eventually expand to other cities, Fox News Digital reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Magnolia Bakery and United Airlines for additional comment.