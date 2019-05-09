Luxury yacht tester needed for $93G dream job

A start-up website is advertising for what could be one of the best jobs in the world, with the successful applicant being paid to travel around the world and test fancy yachts.

The dream job was listed by HushHush, a recently-launched luxury shopping website. The marketplace — known as the “Amazon for millionaires” — is recruiting someone to review yachts before they are listed on the site.

The advertisement for the cushy role, which pays $1,865 a week, requires the reviewer to live, eat, and sleep on the yacht for a week, checking out its “functions, quality, and suitability for the site”, including checking out every plug socket, door, bed, shower, and tap.

The successful applicant has the ability to review up to 50 yachts per year, which would pay around $93,000.

According to Insider, experience with yachts is “not necessary”, though it would be “beneficial” for an applicant. However, they will need to be 21 years old, have a valid passport and be available on short notice throughout the year.

“The applicant will primarily be assessing the yacht and comparing it to HushHush.com’s rigorous standards for inclusion on the site,” the company said.

It’s not the first time the company has advertised for a luxurious role as a “product tester”.

Earlier this year, HushHush launched a search to find a product tester who would test similar products for their style, comfort, performance and suitability for the site and produce a thorough report on every item.

The items tested could be anything from luxury cars to private planes and even beautiful private islands.

Some of the most expensive things for sale on the website include a French chateau for $112 million and a superyacht costing $37 million.

This story was originally published by News.com.au.