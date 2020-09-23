Luxury cruise line's all-inclusive voyage includes medical evacuation, cost of emergency transportation home

A new luxury cruise line is going overboard with its amenities.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is scheduled to begin sailing next year, and when it does, it will provide emergency medical evacuation insurance and return-to-home insurance for all its passengers.

This insurance coverage, which is included in the voyages' all-inclusive ticket price, will cover transportation to a local treatment center in the event of a medical issue, plus transportation home, or to another medical facility closer to home.

The coronavirus pandemic has chilled the cruise industry around the world. Earlier this year, several large vessels reported outbreaks — and even the deaths of passengers or crew — forcing guests and employees to quarantine for weeks or months. As a result, major cruise lines operating out of the United States have canceled voyages through at least the end of October, if not early 2021.

Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, said that his was the first cruise brand to include the insurance with every booking.

“With this first-ever included insurance coverage, our guests can enjoy peace of mind sailing our captivating destinations and know that we take care of every detail as part of our ‘all-inclusive all the way’ experience,” Aliberti said in a written statement.

The cruise line also said it will be incorporating the latest hygiene and cleanliness measures into the design of its new ships.

Atlas’ first ship, the World Navigator, is scheduled to begin sailing 7- to 24-night itineraries around the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas starting next summer, then 9- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in the winter of 2021-22.

The cruise line has four more ships due to launch over the course of 2022 and 2023.

Other included amenities on Atlas cruises include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Wi-Fi, free excursions in some ports, food and onboard binoculars, among other services.