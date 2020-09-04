Louisiana couple gets married in airport right before their honeymoon

This couple got married on the wings of love -- or at least at the airport.

Chase Thomas and Emily Zilich were married Friday morning at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport right before they took off for their honeymoon to Mexico.

A picture of the couple’s ceremony was posted on the airport’s Twitter account on Friday, with the airport asking for help identifying them.

“There was a wedding at MSY this morning, and we didn’t get a chance to congratulate this lovely couple,” the airport’s tweet said. “Help us find the bride and groom so we can send them some MSY swag as a wedding gift.”

Within two hours, the airport had found the couple.

According to the airport, Thomas and Zilich were supposed to be married in April, but like many couples, had to change their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They rescheduled the wedding for October but weren’t sure that they would be able to have the dream wedding they wanted,” the airport tweeted.

What they did know is that they wanted to be married in New Orleans, so they decided to have a small ceremony -- with family and friends watching from Zoom -- in the New Orleans airport, right before they flew to Mexico for their honeymoon.

“Again, a huge congratulations to Chase and Emily on their marriage,” the airport tweeted. “May they have a long, happy life of love and adventure!”

