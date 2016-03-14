KLM will spring for meet up and beer with locals

Looking for something to do during your layover in Amsterdam?

KLM wants you to eat, drink and spend some time with the locals and they’ll even help pay for it.

Under the airline’s new Layover with a Local program, it matches travelers who have at least six hours to blow with a local who's willing to show them around the city.

The airline will pay for you to take a high-speed train from Schiphol airport to Amsterdam's city center – and will even spring for the first round of drinks.

In order to participate, you must be flying from the US, Canada or Italy between March 22 and May 31, 2016, and your layover must be at least six hours long. All planning is done through a convenient iOS app (sorry Android users).

KLM isn’t the first to try something like this. In February, Icelandair announced its new stopover buddy service for passengers, a program that pairs guests with a local airline worker so you can get out and explore Iceland during your stopover.