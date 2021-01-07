Kauai reopening to tourists following coronavirus surge

Kauai is planning to reopen to tourists weeks after opting out of Hawaii’s safe travel testing program.

Travelers who test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of travel will now be able to visit the island and its beaches without having to quarantine. However, they must remain in a "resort bubble" property and get retested for the virus 72 hours after arriving, according to Hawaii Gov. David Ige. The new rules were introduced on Tuesday.

HAWAII MANDATES 'SAFE TRAVELS' CORONAVIRUS SCREENING FOR TRAVELERS

"This proposal will allow Kauaʻi to move forward with limited tourism in 'resort bubbles' while honoring the county's request to opt-out of the Safe Travels pre-travel testing program," Ige said in a statement.

Kauai temporarily opted out of Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program last month as COVID-19 cases increased, and mandated travelers adhere to a 14-day quarantine. Under Hawaii's "Safe Travels" program, travelers must complete its mandatory Travel and Health form and show proof of a negative COVID test result to be exempt from the quarantine. Individuals traveling from out of state, directly into Kauai, are still mandated to quarantine for 10 days.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Travelers who participate in this program will be able to enjoy resort amenities and visit the pool for the first three days of their vacations until they are eligible to take their post-travel test," Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement. "Once the post-travel test shows they are COVID-free, they can enjoy all that Kaua‘i has to offer."

Hawaii officials said Tuesday it plans to make online reservations available for high-priority groups to get the vaccine.