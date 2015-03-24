Japan's luxury train of the future has private suites and takes only 34 passengers

next Image 1 of 3

Travel by luxury train is getting a chic, futuristic makeover thanks to East Japan Railway Company, or JR East.

Set to debut in 2017, the new Cruise Train is a sleekly designed collaboration with Ferrari designer Ken Okuyama that pulls out all the stops. The project is estimated at $50 million and will carry passengers through eastern Japan with plans to expand nationwide in the coming years, the Asahi Shimbum reports.

The high-end amenities include double-decker sleeper cars with private suites, a candlelit bar area and two glass enclosed observation cars reminiscent of "The Hunger Games" capital trains.

The concept was a "train to enjoy the change of time and space," according to Okuyama's website.

Not only is the new train luxurious, but it will be very exclusive, carrying just 34 passengers on a 10-car train.

Renderings from JR East depict details from the proposed rail project and the upscale champagne finishings are a far cry from your typical Amtrak ride. The train will be to run on both electric and non-electric rail.

Prices for a Cruise Train ticket have not yet been released.