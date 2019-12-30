Japan Airlines giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets to Tokyo Olympics attendees — to try to get them out of Tokyo

To celebrate Tokyo hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics, Japan Airlines (JAL) is giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets for international tourists.

The campaign, called "Win a Trip with JAL,” will begin in late February ahead of the Olympics, which begin July 24.

The free tickets are for domestic travel within Japan leaving from Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Osaka or Kansai International airports in Osaka. It is designed to give tourists coming to the Olympics from other countries a chance to see Japan outside of Tokyo.

The promotion is part of the larger "Your Japan 2020" campaign, aiming to give travelers cheaper fares on international and domestic flights, discounted excursions and more, according to USA Today.

As always, there are restrictions. For starters, this is not for residents of Japan. If you have a Japanese passport, you need to have permanent residence in a different country to access the promotion. The promotion is also only available for JAL Mileage Bank members not registered in Japan. And flight need to be reserved at least a week in advance of the first flight (and your return flight can't be longer than 10 days later).

Also, JAL announced it's bringing back a beloved Japanese tradition known as “Hatsuhinode,” which translates to “welcoming of the first sunrise,” with its "First Sunrise Flight." Guests will be able to take in the glory of the first sunrise of 2020 and reflect on the year ahead with a glass of mazu-sake and beautiful views of Mount Fuji’s peak, lit up by bright rays of sunshine, symbolizing good luck.

Passengers onboard will also enjoy osechi bento meals and specially prepared dishes traditionally eaten on the first day of January.