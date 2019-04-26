Jamaican resort celebrates James Bond filming with special promotions

Hotels and resorts in Jamaica are celebrating the return of the James Bond film franchise to the island nation by offering promotions just in time for summer travel.

One of the resorts celebrating the most is Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios.

Moon Palace Jamaica sits on the location where Sean Connery landed his helicopter in the first James Bond movie, Dr. No. The resort is ready to entertain guests arriving to catch a glimpse of the filming of the 25th installment of the series, which begins Sunday.

The resort is currently running a “Kids & Teens Stay Free” promotion at its main property, which means kids and teens can stay, play and eat for free. Children who stay at Moon Palace Jamaica will enjoy a state-of-the-art Playroom, while teens can take a ride on The FlowRider surf simulator.

Moon Palace Jamaica is also offering a $1,500 resort credit for guests who stay between five-to-eight nights, with even more chances to earn additional credit when travelers stay longer. The credit can be used for spa treatments, exotic tours and other extraordinary experiences.

This story was originally published in TravelPulse.