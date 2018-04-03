Inside the most expensive suite on the world’s most expensive cruise ship

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas — the biggest and most expensive ($1.35 billion) cruise ship ever created — will set sail from Barcelona on Friday.

After accepting the new vessel last week, Royal Caribbean took back the record for world’s largest cruise ship. Ahead of the ship’s maiden voyage, the cruise line is revealing what passengers can expect onboard.

Families who rent out the most expensive room on the world’s most expensive cruise ship will be treated to a superlative experience. The Ultimate Family Suite is spread across two levels of the ship and takes up 1,346 square feet.

Although there is plenty to do on the rest of the ship, guests in the suite won’t ever have to leave their quarters. The accommodation features a ping-pong table, an air hockey table, and a slide to get from the top floor to the bottom. There’s also a full-size whirlpool hot tub on the balcony — complete with unobstructed views of the water.

Kids will be delighted by the suite’s Lego wall, 3-D cinema room and popcorn machine. The Family Suite can sleep up to eight people, all of whom have access to a personal butler.

Throughout the summer, the ship will sail across the Mediterranean, making stops in Spain, France and Italy. In November, the Symphony of the Seas will make its way to Miami, from where it will depart on trips through the Caribbean.

But the “ultimate” family experience doesn’t come cheap. A family of four can reportedly book the suite for a seven-day cruise starting at $50,000.