Hottest new cruise ship debuts for 2015 and beyond

You don’t need a Ouiji board to figure out which lines will have new ships you’ll want to check out in the next few years.

1. Royal Caribbean: Anthem of the Seas

Expected Debut: April 2015

This is the sister to the recently launched Quantum of the Seas, which moves to Asia this spring. Expect techy flourishes, restaurants by Jamie Oliver and Michael Schwartz, and activities like bumper cars and a sky-diving simulator.

Additional Orders: Two ships in 2016; one in 2018

2. Viking Cruises: Viking Star

Expected Debut: May 2015

It’s exciting when a line launches a new class, but this is more than that: It’s the first ocean-going vessel for a line known for river cruises. Amenities will include free Wi-Fi, an infinity pool, and a “snow grotto” with actual snowflakes.

Additional Orders: Two more in 2016

3. Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Escape

Expected Debut: November 2015

The sister ship to Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway is scheduled to have a Jimmy Buffet-themed bar, a “snow” room (similar to the one on Viking Star), and a childcare program for kids between the ages of six months to three years.

Additional Orders: Ones in 2017, 2018, and 2019

4. Holland America: ms Koningsdam

Expected Debut: February 2016

The venerable line’s next ship is the first in its new Pinnacle class, and it features two new types of staterooms for the line: singles cabins, and cabins designed especially for families.

Additional Orders: One in 2018

5. Regent Seven Seas: Explorer

Expected Debut: Summer 2016

The line is billing this, their first new ship in over a decade, as the “most luxurious ship in the world.” Explorer will carry 750 guests, with all-suite and all-balcony cabins.

Additional Orders: None

