Disney World teases 15 holiday treats for 2020

The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Walt Disney World Resort from having an impressive holiday menu.

Disney Parks Blog shared a teaser of what’s to come at four of the Orlando theme parks on Sunday, which includes a lot of artistically-designed sugary treats.

From Nov. 6 to Dec. 30, Magic Kingdom Park will welcome five menu items. The park’s classic Orange Bird Christmas is making its return, which is made from orange–scented white chocolate mousse and orange curd, and will be available for purchase at Sunshine Tree Terrace.

However, the rest of the lineup appears to be new, including gingerbread-flavored Chip and Dale Christmas Churros topped with apple pie filling and chocolate chips at Westward Ho and a confetti Christmas tree and Mickey Mouse baked good known as Twice Upon a Cupcake at Main Street Bakery.

There will also be a blue sugar cookie-based Let it Snow Taco that’s filled with salted caramel and spiced chocolate mousse at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café. If a beverage is preferred, the park will be serving a Pistachio Chai Tea Float with a cake pop ornament at Aloha Isle.

Meanwhile, from Nov. 6 to Jan. 4, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have four menu items for guests to choose from, including a Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, a Mickey’s Holiday Cookie, a Holiday Whoopie Pie and an Olaf’s Snow Flurry.

The same will be true for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, but the four menu items will be served at varied dates.

This includes the Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwich, which will be sold at Dino–Bite Snacks from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30; the Menagerie Cupcake, which will be sold at Creature Comforts, Flame Tree Barbecue and Restaurantosaurus from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30; the Santa Mickey Mousse, which will be sold at Creature Comforts from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2; and the White–Chocolate Peppermint Cream Cheese Mousse, which will be sold at Satu’li Canteen from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2.

Only two holiday menu items will be available at Epcot, including a smoky Spiked Frozen Apple Pie that’ll be served at Block & Han until Dec. 31 as well as a Maple Bûche de Noël cake that is a gingerbread chiffon filled with maple mousse and cranberry.

Representatives at The Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on what inspired its holiday treat lineup.