Mom claims that Hersheypark 'dropped the ball' during alleged child abduction incident

A trip to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania took a dark turn when a woman allegedly attempted to abduct a young boy from right in front of his friends.

To make matters worse, the mom in charge of the group outing is claiming that Hersheypark staff and security “dropped the ball” in handling the situation. According to her, it took about a half an hour to even get in touch with a member of the park’s security team.

Sherry Kay shared a letter she wrote to the park on her Facebook page, explaining the alleged situation and how it was handled. Her letter begins, “On Wednesday, a little before 12 noon, a woman attempted to befriend one of the children in our group while waiting to go down a slide in the Water Works area. She even offered to let him go in front of her, which would have broken up our group. I firmly said no. (Our safety rule for slides is an adult or oldest teenager, kids, then adult. This helps to keep us together as a group.)“

Apparently, Kay made the right call by keeping the group together. According to her, when they got the bottom of the slide, the strange woman was waiting. “She was waiting for the boy when he came down the slide and then attempted to walk away with him telling him that he would have fun on the slide in another area of the water park,” her letter states. “My daughter told her 'no, he needs to stay with our group' and a second later the woman grabbed his arm and tried to walk off with him. My teenage daughter yanked him away from the woman. When I came down the slide last, I was greeted by five scared young people.”

Fortunately, none of the children were separated from the group. Unfortunately, however, Kay’s issues were just beginning. “…I immediately approached the staff person at the Water Works entrance,” she said. “She literally just stared at me and did not respond at all. I finally asked her if we could talk to security. She replied that ‘yes, you could find security’ but never offered to use the radio on her shoulder to call them!”

After several unsuccessful attempts to get security called, Kay found success at the park’s First Aid building. “I finally took the five young people to the First Aid building and unfortunately, I had to speak very strongly with the staff on the need for immediate action to get security called,” the letter says. “It took talking to four employees, not counting the staff in the First Aid building and thirty minutes for me to talk to someone in security. Thirty minutes! That is absurd!”

When she finally got in touch with security, Kay claims that she still had issues. After she contacted the boy’s father, the chief of police of a nearby town, she claims that Hersheypark was hesitant to contact local police.

The boy’s father spoke with Fox 43, saying “I believe who dropped the ball - Hersheypark...I mean, how many people visit Hersheypark on a daily routine. There's not a Crimewatch page. There's nothing being indicated that something like this took place. I wonder how many of these events take place in a day or a week or a month or a year that go undocumented. Is Hersheypark really a safe place for our children? We have season passes as well. This a place we teach our kids it's safe to go to, but I'm second guessing that now.”

In a statement obtained by Fox 43, a spokesperson for Hersheypark said, “A guest reported a concern involving a child at our Boardwalk last Wednesday. Our Security staff responded and gathered a report and began investigating in coordination with our partners at the Derry Township Police Department (DTPD). Part of this process includes a complete review of the video recording of the area of concern. We continue to assist DTPD with the ongoing investigation.

“Guest and employee safety is our number one concern at Hersheypark. We take all safety concerns very seriously and we pride ourselves on our safety record. In addition to our fully trained security personnel, who patrol the Hersheypark throughout the operating day, and closed-circuit video surveillance system throughout the park - there are many other, non-public, security measures and protocols in place that serve to meet our obligation to ensure the safety of our guests and employees.”

Fox 43 also obtained a statement from Derry Township Police, which stated, “We did receive a report of an attempted abduction at Hersheypark, and we are continuing to investigate the concern that was raised. To date, based on the video surveillance we reviewed and the described nature and location of the event, we have not been able to conclude that an attempted abduction occurred, but our investigation is ongoing. We continue to work with the persons reporting this incident and staff at Hersheypark Security.”