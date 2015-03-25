Expand / Collapse search
Honolulu and Oahu
Published
Last Update November 6, 2015

Hawaii tries to lure in New Yorkers and those from the Windy City

By | Associated Press
A boogie boarder rides a wave on the Banzai Pipeline off Ehukai Beach Park on the North Shore of O'ahu, Hawaii, on Monday Feb. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/ Frederic Larson)

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau heavily promoting the state to New York and Chicago this month.

CEO John Monahan said Monday the agency wants to increase demand to support existing flights from the New York area. The agency also wants to increase flights from Chicago.

He says carriers have lowered airfares to attract passengers. But he says unprofitable routes don't last long.

The $500,000 campaign started last week with a focus on Oahu. It will focus on a different island for each of the next three weeks: Maui, Hawaii and Kauai.

The advertisements include segments on Hawaii weather to be aired during local television weather broadcasts.

