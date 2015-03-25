Expand / Collapse search
Getaways inspired by this year’s Academy Award-nominated films

While we don’t recommend trying to reenact Pi Patel’s journey in the “Life of Pi,” you can embark on these trips inspired by five Academy Award-nominated flicks.

1. Life of Pi

his film image released by 20th Century Fox shows Suraj Sharma as Pi Patel in a scene from "Life of Pi." With 11 Academy Awards nominations, second only to âLincolnâ with 12, and the sort of global box-office receipts normally reserved for superheroes, âLife of Piâ is one of the most unusual megahits ever to hit the big-screen. (AP Photo/20th Century Fox)

Nominations: Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Film Editing and Visual Effects.

Where to visit: India

The success of Ang Lee’s fantasy-adventure film has prompted India’s tourism ministry to create a campaign promoting Puducherry and Munnar, two cities in which the movie was filmed. There are plans for “Land of Pi” tours and walking trails. For more information, check out Incredible India.

2. Lincoln

FILE - This undated publicity photo released by DreamWorks and Twentieth Century Fox, shows Daniel Day-Lewis, center rear, as Abraham Lincoln, in a scene from the film, "Lincoln." A Congressman who saw a flaw in the movie âLincolnâ says he is pleased the screenwriter has conceded an inaccuracy in its portrayal of an 1865 vote on slavery. U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Democrat who represents eastern Connecticut, said Friday, Feb. 8, 2013, he is still hoping that a correction can be made before the film is released on DVD. (AP Photo/DreamWorks, Twentieth Century Fox, David James, File)

Nominations: Best Picture, Director, Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis), Supporting Actor (Tommy Lee Jones), Supporting Actress (Sally Field), Adapted Screenplay (Tony Kushner) Original Score, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design and Film Editing

Where to visit: Richmond, Va.

While you can always check out Washington D.C.’s Lincoln landmarks, Virginia is home to a tour specifically tailored to the movie. Recommended stops on the Lincoln Movie Trail include the Virginia State Capitol the Maymont estate.

3. Silver Linings Playbook

FILE -This film image released by The Weinstein Company shows Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Bradley Cooper in "Silver Linings Playbook." Lawrence is nominated for an Academy Award for best actress for âSilver Linings Playbook." The 85th Academy Awards are held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 24. (AP Photo/The Weinstein Company, JoJo Whilden, File)

Nominations: Best Picture, Director, Actor (Bradley Cooper), Actress (Jennifer Lawrence), Supporting Actor (Robert DeNiro), Supporting Actress (Jacki Weaver), Adapted Screenplay and Film Editing.

Where to visit: Philadelphia

VisitPhilly.com has outlined an itinerary inspired by the film, which takes place in and around Bradley Cooper’s hometown of Philadelphia. Stops include Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles’ home turf, and the Ballroom at the Ben.

4. Les Misérables

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Anne Hathaway as Fantine in a scene from "Les MisÃ©rables." The costumes for the film were designed by Spanish designer Paco Delgado. Delgado is nominated for an Academy Award for his costumes from the film. The 85th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24. (AP Photo/Universal Pictures)

Nominations: Best Picture, Actor (Hugh Jackman), Supporting Actress (Anne Hathaway), Production Design, Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song and Sound Mixing

Where to visit: Paris

The movie musical was filmed in England, but it may have inspired you to finally make that trip to Paris. Les Misérables-related sites include la Maison de Victor Hugo and La Conciergerie, the former royal palace that was used as a prison during the French Revolution.

5. Skyfall

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in "Skyfall."

Nominations: Best Score, Original Song, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Cinematography

Where to visit: Istanbul

Like all 007 films, the film is ripe with travel inspiration. The movie opens with a high-speed chase through Istanbul, showcasing the Grand Bazaar, one of the world’s largest covered markets and a must-see spot.