Getaways inspired by this year’s Academy Award-nominated films

While we don’t recommend trying to reenact Pi Patel’s journey in the “Life of Pi,” you can embark on these trips inspired by five Academy Award-nominated flicks.

1. Life of Pi

Nominations: Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Film Editing and Visual Effects.

Where to visit: India

The success of Ang Lee’s fantasy-adventure film has prompted India’s tourism ministry to create a campaign promoting Puducherry and Munnar, two cities in which the movie was filmed. There are plans for “Land of Pi” tours and walking trails. For more information, check out Incredible India.

2. Lincoln

Nominations: Best Picture, Director, Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis), Supporting Actor (Tommy Lee Jones), Supporting Actress (Sally Field), Adapted Screenplay (Tony Kushner) Original Score, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design and Film Editing

Where to visit: Richmond, Va.

While you can always check out Washington D.C.’s Lincoln landmarks, Virginia is home to a tour specifically tailored to the movie. Recommended stops on the Lincoln Movie Trail include the Virginia State Capitol the Maymont estate.

3. Silver Linings Playbook

Nominations: Best Picture, Director, Actor (Bradley Cooper), Actress (Jennifer Lawrence), Supporting Actor (Robert DeNiro), Supporting Actress (Jacki Weaver), Adapted Screenplay and Film Editing.

Where to visit: Philadelphia

VisitPhilly.com has outlined an itinerary inspired by the film, which takes place in and around Bradley Cooper’s hometown of Philadelphia. Stops include Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles’ home turf, and the Ballroom at the Ben.

4. Les Misérables

Nominations: Best Picture, Actor (Hugh Jackman), Supporting Actress (Anne Hathaway), Production Design, Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song and Sound Mixing

Where to visit: Paris

The movie musical was filmed in England, but it may have inspired you to finally make that trip to Paris. Les Misérables-related sites include la Maison de Victor Hugo and La Conciergerie, the former royal palace that was used as a prison during the French Revolution.

5. Skyfall

Nominations: Best Score, Original Song, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Cinematography

Where to visit: Istanbul

Like all 007 films, the film is ripe with travel inspiration. The movie opens with a high-speed chase through Istanbul, showcasing the Grand Bazaar, one of the world’s largest covered markets and a must-see spot.