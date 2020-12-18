Hawaii reduces coronavirus quarantine for incoming visitors

Hawaii has reduced the coronavirus-related quarantine period for incoming travelers from 14 days to 10 days, following recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Gov. David Ige announced the news earlier this week in a policy update that took effect Thursday.

Travelers arriving in every part of the state (except Kauai County) can still skip the quarantine requirement through the pretravel testing program, which requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Ige said he shortened the quarantine for the Aloha State in accordance with guidance from public health officials at the CDC and Hawaii Department of Health.

"A 10-day self-quarantine period allows us to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community while balancing the need to address the mental and emotional health issues caused by isolation, to improve compliance, and to lessen the economic hardship for those unable to return to work," the governor said in a statement. "We will continue to assess the situation and make decisions based on evidence and the advice of our health experts."

The CDC made headlines in early December for announcing shorter, coronavirus-related quarantine periods before holiday travel. The national public health institute said quarantine can now end after 10 days without a COVID-19 test, if the person reports no symptoms, or after seven days with a negative test result if the person reports no symptoms.

The agency advised people to continue watching for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after exposure, however.

Pacific Business News reports that tourism to Hawaii was down 90% in October.

