House supposedly haunted by 'tall man in a suit and top hat' terrifies Airbnb renters

This is one Airbnb rental where guests are hoping to have a terrifying experience.

A couple from Missouri claims that their house is haunted and they can’t live on the property anymore. Instead of trying to sell it, however, they’re hoping to give thrill-seekers a truly unique experience by placing the location on Airbnb.

According to the couple, the first group to rent it couldn’t make it through the night.

AIRBNB HOST'S SHEET OF BATHROOM RULES SPARKS CONFUSION: 'HOW SINISTER IS THAT?'

Aaron and Erin Clark started experiencing odd events in the house after buying it in 2017, the New York Post reports. According to them, the strange occurrences ranged from minor incidents to full-blown nightmares.

The couple claims that appliances and lights would turn on by themselves and that they would often hear loud noises, such as creaks and bangs, throughout the house. Their beloved pet pit bull reportedly refused to go near certain areas of the house.

They also claim to hear voices say “hi” as they entered the house and Aaron and Erin say that they both saw a “tall man in a suit and a top hat” out of the corner of their eyes.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

One of the scariest experiences they had, however, reportedly involved their daughter.

“She was standing outside of her bed staring out the window,” Aaron told KRGC TV. The young girl had reportedly been having nightmares, and, as Aaron tells it, “She was still crying, just sobbing, I could see her shoulders going up and down, and I was like ‘Raena, what’s wrong? Are you OK? Are you OK?' And she turned around, and it scared the life out of me because it went from crying to this Cheshire [cat] big smile, kind of like the joker.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Seven months after moving in, the family decided to leave.

The house was featured on an episode of the Travel Channel’s “The Dead Files,” which detailed supposed paranormal activity in the property.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Airbnb listing doesn’t go into much detail, but it does reveal that the house has been featured on the paranormal-themed show (the listing also boasts a cozy bedroom and a full kitchen).