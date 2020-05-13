Greyhound buses now requiring masks or face coverings for all passengers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



Before you “go Greyhound,” you better go get a mask.

Starting on Wednesday, passengers traveling on Greyhound’s fleet of coach buses will be required to wear face coverings during their trips, with exceptions made only for children under the age of 2 and those with medical conditions.

“Passengers are required to wear a cloth face covering while onboard our buses,” reads an update to the bus line’s coronavirus response webpage. “Our employees are already wearing masks onboard as well as in terminals.”

Passengers who don’t have their own masks are being directed make their own face covering according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those who are unable, or whose masks become damaged during the journey, can “ask your driver or one of our other Greyhound team members for a mask and they will be glad to assist,” per Greyhound.

Greyhound, one of the largest coach operators in North America, first announced the new mask requirement last week, shortly before Amtrak announced that it's own passengers needed to do the same by May 11. Guidance from both companies follows that of most major U.S. airlines, many of which began mandating masks for passengers last month.

In addition to bringing masks, Greyhound customers are being urged to exercise other precautions while onboard, like “using extra space to create physical distance” from other passengers or drivers, and using e-tickets, or showing the driver your paper ticket upon boarding, to reduce interactions. The company has also increased the frequency of disinfection in buses and terminal areas, and is making sanitizer “more widely available” to customers.

Those wishing to postpone their trips will also be allowed to do so if their travel is scheduled to occur before May 31, and those wishing to cancel will be provided with vouchers, although some restrictions apply.