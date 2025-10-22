Government expands travel warnings after surge in deadly fake alcohol poisonings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The British government recently added eight countries to its list of travel warnings related to the risk of methanol poisoning from tainted alcohol.

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has warned that tourists visiting Ecuador, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Russia and Uganda may face a risk of methanol poisoning from counterfeit or contaminated alcohol.

According to an Oct. 21 advisory from the FCDO, the new warnings follow "an increase in cases of serious illness and death caused by alcoholic drinks tainted with methanol in popular overseas travel destinations."

"The expanded list builds on existing guidance for countries including Thailand, Laos and Vietnam," the agency noted.

Fox News Digital previously reported that a U.S. tourist died in Laos after suspected alcohol poisoning this summer.

Methanol, an industrial chemical typically found in antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, is deadly to humans, according to health agencies.

The chemical is sometimes added to alcoholic drinks to cut costs. And because it's flavorless, odorless and colorless, poisoning is difficult to detect until symptoms appear.

"Most methanol poisonings happen when tourists buy or accept alcohol from unverified sellers or bars using counterfeit spirits."

Hamish Falconer, the British minister responsible for consular and crisis matters, said in a statement that "by the time travelers realize the danger, it can be too late.

"That’s why we're working hard to raise awareness of the warning signs and urging anyone who suspects methanol poisoning to seek immediate medical attention.

"I encourage all travelers to check our travel advice and Travel Aware pages before they go on holiday," he added.

Dr. Sampson Davis, an emergency room physician, told Fox News Digital the symptoms of methanol poisoning include blurry vision, vomiting, confusion, nausea, visual loss, headache and intoxication.

"Methanol binds to the same receptors as alcohol and will give you the same elated feeling," the New Jersey-based physician said.

"However, it is toxic to the body and will lead to death if consumed in modest quantities without treatment."

If poisoned, Davis said, victims must go to a hospital immediately and seek treatment with fomepizole, an antidote used to treat poisoning from toxic alcohol.

"It has a very high mortality rate and will require hospitalization and [intensive care] monitoring if consumed in high volume," he said.

Spencer Coursen, a threat management expert in Austin, Texas, and the author of "The Safety Trap," told Fox News Digital that the best travel protection is "a healthy sense of skepticism and a moderate dose of vigilance."

"When traveling abroad, trust your instincts and know the source," the security strategist said.

"Most methanol poisonings happen when tourists buy or accept alcohol from unverified sellers or bars using counterfeit spirits."

By sticking to sealed bottles and reputable venues, tourists can stay safe from poisoning, Coursen advised.

"Cheap cocktails and unmarked bottles are a red flag," he said. "If a drink tastes harsh or chemical, don't finish it.

"And if you feel dizzy, nauseous or develop blurred vision, seek medical care immediately and be sure to mention methanol exposure as a concern."

Fox News Digital reached out to distilled spirits and beverage associations requesting comment.