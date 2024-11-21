US citizen among 4 dead in Laos after suspected alcohol poisoning

An American, two Danes and one Australian tourist died after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos following reports that several people had been sickened in a town popular with backpackers.

The only victim's identity publicly released so far is 19-year-old Bianca Jones of Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament on Thursday that Jones had died after being evacuated from Vang Vieng, Laos, for treatment in a Thai hospital. Her friend, also 19, remains hospitalized in neighboring Thailand.

"This is every parent’s very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure," Albanese said, according to The Associated Press. "We also take this moment to say that we’re thinking of Bianca’s friend Holly Bowles, who is fighting for her life."

Shaun Bowles told reporters outside Bangkok Hospital on Wednesday that his daughter remained in critical condition and on life support.

"We just like to thank everyone from back home for all of the support and love that we’re receiving," he said. "But we’d also like the people to appreciate right now, we just need privacy so we can spend as much time as we can with Holly."

Australian media said Jones was the fourth foreign tourist to die after consuming the contaminated alcohol.

"The physician who examined her said the cause of death was a methanol poisoning, from fake liquor," Phattanawong Chanphon, a police official in the Thai city, told Reuters. "The amount of methanol in her body was high, leading to swelling of the brain."

Counterfeit liquor is a problem in Laos, with the governments of Australia and Britain warning citizens to be cautious when having drinks there.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Department of State did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry, but told the AP that local authorities were investigating the case and were responsible for providing any details. The State Department noted that the U.S. was providing consular assistance.

"At this time I would say to parents, to young people, please have a conversation about risks, please inform yourselves, please let’s work together to ensure this tragedy doesn’t happen again," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said after receiving news of Jones' death.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this request.