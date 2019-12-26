Girl dies of heart attack on plane leaving LAX, report says
An unidentified girl was pronounced dead Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport after she suffered a cardiac arrest while aboard a plane bound for Seattle, a report said.
The Delta flight was still over Los Angeles during the medical emergency and turned around for an emergency landing where it was met by a team of paramedics, ABC 7 reported. The teams attempted to save the girl-- who was believed to have been about 10 years old-- but were unsuccessful. NBC Los Angeles reported that she was considered "beyond medical help." She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"LAFD paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life," a statement from the fire department said. "Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help."
Police dod not believe there was any foul play.