Former Qantas flight attendant found guilty of exposing self to colleague, fined $12G

A senior flight attendant formerly employed with Qantas Airways has been found guilty of exposing himself to a young, female colleague during an April 2019 flight, and also fined $12,000 for the indecent act.

John Vatovec, a professional flight attendant for 23 years, was found guilty on Friday of committing two indecent acts during the Australia flight two years ago, ABC News of Australia reports.

The lewd incident occurred on a flight from Perth to Melbourne, when Vatovec, 54, and the junior flight attendant, 21, were taking a designated break in the rear of the cabin, concealed by a curtain. The two had not met before the cross-country flight, during which Vatovec was working as a team leader for the economy class.

While seated, the woman testified that "Vatovec touched her breast, unzipped his trousers and showed her his genitalia," according to ABC News. The man admitted to committing the acts, but alleged that his colleague repeatedly made sexually explicit comments which he interpreted as "a come-on." Vatovec also said that his actions were caused by a "chemical imbalance" at the time.

Ultimately, a magistrate ruled on Friday that she was "not inclined" to believe Vatovec's claims about his colleague's sexual comments. Magistrate Brie Ayling determined it was "not logically reasonable," or likely, that the junior employee would make such a bold advance on a senior co-worker. Ayling acknowledged that while the coworkers did share a conversation of a somewhat sexual nature, she did not believe it was quite so bawdy as the man claimed.

The magistrate further described Vatovec's actions as reckless and offensive, as he did not have the woman's consent.

"He didn't consider whether she wanted him to touch her breast or show her his penis," Ayling said. "He simply didn't turn his mind to her consent."

The 21-year-old woman’s account was further supported because she immediately complained to another flight attendant, and reported Vatovec's advances to a Qantas manager after the plane landed.

Now, the former flight attendant has been fined $12,000 for the two indecent acts.

Though spokesperson for Qantas was not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News on Friday, the flag-carrying airline of Australia confirmed in December that Vatovec's employment had been terminated, per ABC. The airline also said it had launched an internal investigation into the incident.

"We have zero tolerance for any form of harassment," Qantas said in a statement.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe and respected when they come to work."