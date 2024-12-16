Expand / Collapse search
Flyer asks social media users if you can buy 2 airline seats to avoid sitting next to strangers

Users sounded off on whether passengers can purchase an extra seat, but major airlines do have specific guidelines

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
A traveler took to social media to ask whether passengers could purchase an additional airplane seat next to them.

Posted in the "r/SouthwestAirlines" forum, the user's comment said, "People keep ‘saving’ the seat next to them because they don't want anyone to sit there. Is it technically possible to buy another seat, not customer of size, just so you don't have to sit next to someone[?]"

The user went on, "Maybe people buying an extra seat will stop the purses, jackets, blankets, etc. on the seat next to someone?"

Fellow Redditors took to the comments section to share their thoughts about purchasing an extra seat.

"You cannot have two tickets in your name," one user wrote. 

A flight passenger asked social media users whether they can purchase an additional seat on a Southwest Airlines flight so they do not have someone sitting next to them.

A flight passenger asked social media users whether they can purchase an additional seat on a Southwest Airlines flight so they do not have someone sitting next to them. (iStock)

 "One will be automatically canceled before your flight," the person added. 

"Take up a musical instrument, one too large for the overhead but not too large for the seat. You'll still have someone sitting next to you on one side, but your instrument will get a nice view from its window seat," a user advised. 

airline travelers on flight

Social media users weighed in on whether a flyer can purchase an additional seat.  (iStock)

One user said, "No, you can not do that on most airlines. Only if you actually need 2 seats."

Another added, "Nope. With it being open seating. You’re getting someone [sitting] next to you."

airplane laptop seat recline

The traveler said he or she would be willing to buy an additional seat if an airline allows. (iStock)

Southwest Airlines has an open-air policy allowing passengers to select their own seats upon boarding based on the assigned group. 

Under the help center on Southwest’s website, there is a page sharing information for customers of size.

"Customers who encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat(s) may proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional seat(s) is available," it says.

It also says, "Southwest will refund the extra seat purchased upon request. After travel is complete, please request your refund."

The site does not define the requirements to be considered a customer of size.

Airplane seats

Southwest allows "customers of size" to purchase an additional seat. (iStock)

Southwest announced this year that it will be launching an assigned seating model.

"We will begin selling flights with seat assignments in the second half of 2025 for travel in the first half of 2026," the airline's site states under the "What's New" page.

American Airlines' website includes a section for customers interested in "extra space during travel." 

"If you need more than one seat to travel comfortably and safely, you must book an additional seat by calling Reservations. Please inform us of your seating needs when booking your trip," the airline's site states.

Delta Air Lines also offers information about purchasing an extra seat. 

"A customer may purchase an extra seat for each flight in the itinerary," Delta's website says.

"The seat will be sold at the same fare when purchased at the same time."

"Customers who do not purchase the extra seat in advance risk the need to change seat assignments to another location on the aircraft that provides additional space. In the event of a full flight, customers will be rebooked for a later flight with available seating," the site continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest, American Airlines and Delta for comment. 