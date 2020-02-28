Fly540 flight makes emergency landing 'in an open field' following engine failure, photos show

A flight operated by Kenyan airline Fly540 was forced to make an emergency landing in Turkana, Kenya, on Friday morning following the failure of an engine.

The airline confirmed on social media that the plane landed safely at 9:54 a.m. There were no reported injuries among the 49 passengers and five crew members.

“At 9:54 a.m., Fly540’s DASH8 300 aircraft has a suspected foreign object strike which led to an engine failure,” the airline revealed in a press release. “The captain then declared an emergency landing and landed safely with no injuries.”

Local reports indicate the plane took off for Nairobi from the Kapese Airstrip in Turkana County, but declared the emergency soon after takeoff.

Within minutes, the plane had made the emergency landing “in an open field,” according to Kenya’s Daily Nation.

Pictures from the site of the landing show the plane safely on the ground. Footage taken from inside the plane shows dust and sand swirling just outside the windows after it touched down.

One passenger or crew member can even be heard encouraging the plane’s passengers to give a “round of applause for the captain.”

A police commander for Turkana County later confirmed that passengers would be accommodated on another flight to Nairobi’s Wilson Airport.

Fly540 added that the incident “will lead to delays” in service over the coming days.

“Your patience is appreciated,” the airline said.