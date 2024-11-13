Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Florida tourism hits record high with more than 34M visitors despite hurricanes

The Sunshine State has seen an increase of 2M visitors since 2023

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Visitors far and wide continue to travel to the Sunshine State despite hurricanes that may have stood in the way.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, projections indicate that 34.6 million travelers visited Florida, according to Visit Florida, the state's official tourism marketing corporation.

There were a record-breaking 31.8 million domestic visitors with 2.3 million overseas traveling, marking a 1.8% increase over the third quarter last year. 

FL tourism

Between July 1 and Sep. 30, projections indicate that 34.6 million travelers visited, according to VISIT FLORIDA. (iStock)

"The Free State of Florida continues to break records for tourism," said Governor Ron DeSantis in a press release published by Visit Florida.

DeSantis added, "It is a testament to our model, and we will continue to operate our state with common sense, fiscal responsibility, environmental stewardship and a penchant for freedom."

So far, there has been an increase of two million visitors since 2023.

Florida has seen an increase of two million visitors since 2023 as more travelers flock to the Sunshine State.

Florida has seen an increase of two million visitors since 2023 as more travelers flock to the Sunshine State. (iStock)

"The hard work and resilience of Floridians have been instrumental in keeping our tourism industry strong, showcasing the best of what our state has to offer," Dana Young, president and CEO of Visit Florida, said in the release. 

Visit Florida highlighted notable growth at the Palm Beach International Airport and Pensacola International Airport.

Hurricane season typically takes place between June 1 until Nov. 30, according to the Florida Climate Center. 

FL Tourism

In the third quater, there were 31.8 million domestic visitors and 2.3 million overseas visitors.  (iStock)

The FOX Forecast Center said Tropical Storm Sara, currently near Jamaica, could become a hurricane and possibly impact Florida.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis and Visit Florida for additional comment. 