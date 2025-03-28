Flight passenger says fellow flyer repeatedly kicked her from underneath plane seat: 'Do not do this'

An air traveler took to Reddit to share a flying experience that involved a fellow passenger invading her personal space.

Posted in the "r/delta" forum, the user wrote in the title that she "had to push someone’s feet back."

"They decided halfway into the flight to start kicking/pushing on my calves with their feet/shoes," the user wrote.

The user also said the male passenger stuck his "whole foot" and shoe underneath the seat and over the bar, stretching into her personal area.

"I could see at least half his shoe before I did the shove and I should have taken a pic, it was nuts - almost his entire foot/shoe was where MY FEET should be," the post said.

"DO NOT do this to the person in front of you. EVERYONE is uncomfortable- not just you," the user added, saying it was the first time she has ever encountered this.

Users took to the comments section to share similar experiences and their thoughts on the interaction.

"Kudos to you for pushing back. Guy sounds like he was raised in a barnyard," said one user.

A Redditor commented, "Feet over bar? Stand up with heels on front of feet."

"I wish the shoes had laces. Wonder if you could tie them to the bar," another joked.

"I’d dump a drink on their feet. Oops," a user commented.

"Definitely push FA [flight attendant] call button," said another.

"I just threw up a little….on your behalf. Ew," one person wrote.

"When something similar happened to me I turned around and said "Will you please stop touching my body? I don’t want a leg massage." And luckily that was enough to put a lid on it for the rest of the flight," commented another.

A user wondered, "Can people get any more entitled."

Jacqueline Whitmore, a longtime etiquette expert based in Florida, told Fox News Digital proper airline behavior means that you "keep your arms and legs to yourself."

"The seats may be getting smaller by the day, but that doesn’t give you the right to spill over into someone else’s space or put your head on another person’s shoulder — unless, of course, you know that person well," Whitmore said.