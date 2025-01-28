Flight passenger asks who controls entertainment center for extra seat, ignites etiquette debate

Some planes may have more than the usual amount of legroom — giving passengers an entire seat space of room due to placement near the exit door.

One flight passenger recently posted an interesting dilemma on the "r/delta" Reddit forum. The person shared that he or she was sitting in a window seat with no seat in front of them — allowing a two-row distance of extra space.

"Seat 29F on a 757 has no seat in front of it. It’s just 28D and 28E because of the exit door," the person wrote. "The seat is great for extra legroom on flights where I’m not getting upgraded."

FLIGHT ATTENDANT TAKES TO REDDIT FOR PASSENGER ‘PET PEEVES,’ SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA OUTPOURING

The user went on, "The person in 28E used the under-seat storage on 27F and this person even used the entertainment system to display the flight tracker while she watched a movie on the seat directly in front of her."

Fox News Digital reached out to both the Reddit user and Delta Air Lines for comment.

"I had planned on throwing my bag underneath the seat in front of me and using my wireless adapter to connect the entertainment center to my headphones," the person added.

A photo shared with the post showed the fellow passenger looking at both monitors with her bag underneath the seat in front of the poster.

Not being able to use the monitor in front, the user then asked, "Who gets the space and the entertainment center for this seat?"

FLIGHT PASSENGER ASKS IF 'SEAT SQUATTERS' ARE BECOMING THE NEW NORM, TRIGGERING REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Reddit users took to the comments section to share thoughts and tips as well.

"You get the space and TV on the seat directly in front of you," declared one.

Another agreed, adding, "It’s your space."

"That looks like your monitor, honestly. They have one already," commented a user.

One said, "That space is supposed to be yours. End of story."

"That is your space. Ask them to move it. I am the most nonconfrontational person I know, and I have asked many people to do this," suggested one user.

Another shared, "If you don't want to ask them to move their bag, one thing you can do is place your bag in your foot space during the preflight checks."

"When the FA [flight attendant] asks you to stow it, you can point to the bag that's under the seat in front of you," added the user.

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall told Fox News Digital, "It would seem logical to use the screen and space underneath the seat in front of you."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She shared that the Reddit user could call the flight attendant to settle the issue or "forget about it and store your belongings in the [overhead] bin."

"In a non-accusatory manner, [the person could] say something like, 'It's a bit confusing, but that is my designated space.' Or, 'Are these yours? Sorry, but it looks like I'm going to need my space,'" Randall added.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"You've got to have great eye vision to view the screen from a two-row distance. If it's an older plane where the volume and channel buttons are on the armrest, then they couldn't be using your screen," said Randall.

She also said that once the plane was in the air, the user could simply reach the screen and select the preferred movie.

"Safety and civility should always be our approach and main concern," said Randall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Randall added, "In today's easily sparked society, giving up a small space underneath a seat may be the better decision."