Flat-Earth group planning 2020 cruise trip

Flat Earthers are getting their own themed cruise in 2020.

The Flat Earth International Conference (FEIC) described the upcoming voyage as "the biggest, boldest, best adventure yet" on its website. However, details surrounding the cruise remain scarce.

According to Live Science, the goal will be to test flat Earthers' claim that the planet is a flattened disk surrounded by a towering wall of ice that holds back the oceans.

But what makes the purpose of the cruise so problematic is the fact that cruise ships sail the way they do because the Earth is a sphere.

"Ships navigate based on the principle that the Earth is round," former cruise ship captain Henk Keijer told The Guardian. "Nautical charts are designed with that in mind: that the Earth is round."

"I have sailed two million miles, give or take," he added. "I have not encountered one sea captain who believes the Earth is flat."

Meanwhile, the Flat Earth Society asserts that "the evidence for a flat earth is derived from many different facets of science and philosophy."

"The simplest is by relying on one's own senses to discern the true nature of the world around us," the group states on its website. "The world looks flat, the bottoms of clouds are flat, the movement of the Sun; these are all examples of your senses telling you that we do not live on a spherical heliocentric world."

With the cruise scheduled for next year, it seems we won't have to wait much longer for a final verdict.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.