Travel

Fisherman lands enormous 56-pound almaco jack, breaking state record

Catch at Outer Banks' 'The Rocks' shatters previous record by more than 22 pounds

Ashley J. DiMella
An angler just broke a new fishing record in the Tarheel State.

Warren Poirier of Charles City, Virginia, caught a 56-pound, 4.8-ounce almaco jack in the state of North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified the new record for the fish.

Poirier was fishing at the "The Rocks" in the Outer Banks along with Captain James Bowman, according to an NCDEQ press release. 

The fish struck Poirier’s Zest brand jig as he was battling the amaco jack, also known as a seriola rivoliana, for 45 minutes.

almaco jack fish record north carolina june 2025

A record-breaking 56-pound almaco jack has been caught in North Carolina waters by Warren Poirier, shown at left.  (NCDEQ, iStock)

Poirier also used his Shimano Trevala rod and Saltist 5000 reel with an 80-pound braid, the release noted.

The fish stretched 46 inches fork length, from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail, with a 31-inch girth. 

North Carolina beach

A 56-pound almaco jack was caught off the Outer Banks, shown above.  (Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Almaco jacks have long bodies with a dusky color and light amber/olive stripes down their sides, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries.

North Carolina’s previous almaco jack record was recorded in 2024 at 33 pounds and 12.6 ounces, according to the NCDEQ press release.

almaco jack fish

Almaco jacks can grow up to just over 5 feet long and weigh up to 136 pounds. (iStock)

Poirier weighed his fish at the Teach’s Lair Marina in Hatteras.

Almaco jacks can grow up to a little over 5 feet long and up to 136 pounds, according to NOAA Fisheries. 

They can be found in the Atlantic, Gulf of America, Pacific Islands and occasionally Southern California.