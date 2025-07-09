First major US airline to resume Israel flights as part of 'longstanding commitment to serving Tel Aviv'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first U.S. airline has announced it will be resuming flights to Israel amid the current ceasefire between the Jewish State and Iran.

United Airlines said it will resume flights to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, from New York/Newark on July 21, with twice-daily flights returning the next day.

The Chicago-based airline halted flights last month, with its last flight taking place a day before "Operation Rising Lion" on June 11.

AMERICANS TARGETED IN MEXICO CITY AS LOCALS PROTEST AGAINST TOURISM AND SOARING RENTS

Israel closed its airspace on June 13 — with full operations resuming after the 12 days of conflict concluded following a ceasefire deal brokered by President Donald Trump.

"This resumption is in line with United’s longstanding commitment to serving Tel Aviv," a United spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Throughout 2025, United has flown to Tel Aviv more than any other U.S. airline," it said.

The airline will continue flying passengers to Tel Aviv on its Boeing 787-10s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"United service to Tel Aviv always follows a detailed assessment of operational considerations in the region and close consultation with the unions representing our flight attendants and pilots," the statement added.

Through a partnership with Lufthansa Group airlines, United also offers connections to Tel Aviv.

American Airlines has not serviced Tel Aviv since Oct. 6, 2023 — a day before the Hamas terrorist attack.

"American continuously evaluates its network and we have nothing new to share at this time regarding Tel Aviv service," said an American spokesperson.

The State Department still has a travel advisory to "Reconsider Travel" in Israel, citing terrorism and civil unrest, and "Do Not Travel" in Northern Israel.

"The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning," the State Department’s website says.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

President Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday evening.

It was the Jewish leader's first trip to Washington since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran erupted, and comes on the heels of a stoppage in fighting between the two countries, as Fox News Digital reported.

"We had tremendous success together," Trump said during the public portion of their dinner meeting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I think it will only go on to be even greater success in the future."

Netanyahu surprised President Trump with a formal Nobel Peace Prize nomination at the dinner.