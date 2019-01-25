Bethenny Frankel continues slamming airlines that serve fish

Bethenny Frankel is never one to shy from making her true thoughts known, and recently she took to Twitter to slam major commercial air carriers – including American Airlines and Delta – for continuing to serve fish in the high skies, despite the deadly risks the food poses to those with severe allergies — like her.

“You can’t write this. Now another airline is serving cooked salmon for my next flight. I have contacted them multiple times to no avail. I guess I’ll have to take another poll w my cabin. BC everyone is dying to eat cooked fish on a plane,” the Real Housewives of New York City star tweeted to her following of 1.6 million.

DELTA FLIGHT GROUNDED FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT

Back in December, the 48-year-old made headlines as she revealed she had a near-death experience triggered by a rare fish allergy during a trip to Massachusetts that landed her in the intensive care unit for two days. The outspoken Skinnygirl founder has since vowed to take part in awareness campaigns that include distributing free EpiPens to children in need through various charitable groups.

Just a few weeks after her scare, on Jan. 3 a commercial flight Frankel was traveling on was forced to turn around after cabin crew served bass, which could have easily triggered her deathly allergy, People reports.

Though the mom of one had contacted the carrier in advance to inform them of her allergy, fish was served, and the aircraft landed early, as per USA Today. According to the outlet, Frankel appears to have since alluded that the incident unfolded on an American Airlines flight.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Now, Frankel isn’t holding back in her admonishment of the ongoing issue, which most recently involved upcoming travel plans of hers to take a Delta flight.

“Ok tweeps please educate @Delta who just told me that “fish allergies are not considered airborne.” Who has the article about the poor little boy who died of exactly that?,” the reality star tweeted on Jan. 24, referencing the recent passing of 11-year-old Cameron Jean-Pierre.

"It was @AmericanAir who said they couldn’t not serve fish: Then after a vote, pilot made announcement to the plane that they won’t serve fish bc 1 woman has an allergy," she continued, apparently referencing her Jan. 3 flight. "They say now they won’t stop serving fish which is 1 of only 1 foods proven to be airborne & deadly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Quickly called out as a “drama queen” by one Twittizen for her outburst, Frankel wasted no time firing back with a smart reply.

“The plane never turned around & I will talk about it until it gets changed. I can explain it to you but I can’t understand it for you. All of my relief work wouldn’t happen if I listened to morons like you who told me to stop & be quiet,” she clapped back. “Know your facts.”