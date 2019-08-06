Easyjet passengers cheer as 'aggressive' couple is removed from flight

An Easyjet flight from Gatwick, U.K., to Gibraltar was forced to make an emergency landing after two passengers became “violent” and “aggressive” to other people on the plane, including flight crew, according to reports. Those on the flight applauded the decision.

The flight landed in Bordeaux, France, so authorities could remove the unruly couple from the plane, the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation shared on Twitter.

In video footage of the couple being removed, passengers can be heard cheering and applauding as officers board the plane. The woman stands up and immediately goes with authorities, while her male friend stays back for a bit and seems to make jokes.

Eventually, he is also taken off the plane.

In a statement to Fox News, Easyjet confirmed the incident and said it was for the “safety and wellbeing” of the passengers.

“Our cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time. Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behavior towards our staff.”

The plane reportedly landed safely in Gibraltar, on the southern coast of Spain, after a delay.