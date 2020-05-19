Drive-in 'festival' planned for Yankee Stadium-area parking lot this summer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Take me out to the ball game — and dinner, a movie and a show.

A drive-in extravaganza is planned to take place in a Yankee Stadium-area parking lot for a few weekends this summer, organizers say, to offer New Yorkers a little socially-distanced levity amid the coronavirus health crisis.

Starting in July, a "festival-like" event called Uptown Drive-In will be held on the weekends near the home of the Bronx Bombers and it will host drive-in movies, live music from local artists, car side dinner service from street vendors and more, Time Out New York reports.

Attendees can enjoy the carnival-like festivities from the safety of their cars by viewing the entertainment from a lifted stage, and tune in to listen from the PA system of their vehicle’s radio.

Coordinated by MASC Hospitality Group, Uptown Drive-in plans to host “date nights” on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and a “family-friendly brunch” series through the day on Saturdays and Sunday.

Organizer Marco Shalma told Fox News on Tuesday that the inaugural event is tentatively scheduled to commence on July 10, if it is deemed safe by officials at that time.

“Everyone here, at MASC Hospitality Group, feels honored to contribute to some sense of normalcy to NYC,” he said.

Time Out New York reports that pricing is still being determined for the Uptown Drive-In events.

“We're working with city and state officials, and some of our sponsors to reduce cost as much as we can to be able to make this very affordable, and for as many New Yorkers as possible," Shalma explained.