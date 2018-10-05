Dolly Parton adding new Pirate attraction at Dollywood

Arr. Get yer eye patches ready.

Dolly Parton is bringing her popular Pirates Voyage dinner and a show from the southern coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C. to the Great Smoky Mountains.

The country music queen announced Thursday plans to open the attraction at her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., by spring 2019.

“The show has been so successful in Myrtle Beach that we kept looking at Pigeon Forge and wondering why we didn’t already have a Pirates show there,” Dolly said in a statement. “We have the perfect location, in one of the hottest areas of Pigeon Forge, and the time is now for my pirates to stake claim to the Great Smoky Mountains!”

Pirates Voyage will feature a 21,000 square foot arena with full-sized ships in a 15-foot deep indoor lagoon where pirates will battle it out while guests enjoy a four-course meal.

“Ye will thrill at the swashbuckling excitement of spectacular acrobatic competitions, aerial feats, sea lions, tropical birds, beautiful mermaids and much more!” the Pirates Voyage website reads.

Construction on the site is expected to begin in January.