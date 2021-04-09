Disneyland ticket sales open to California residents before reopening

The Happiest Place on Earth can't wait to reopen.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure on Thursday will resume their ticket sales for all guests booking reservations at theme parks beginning at 8 a.m. PST ahead of its official grand reopening on April 30, with restricted capacity and new rules. Travelers should be advised, however, that the Anaheim theme parks will initially only be open to residents of California.

Disney fans can begin buying new tickets and making reservations at their favorite theme parks via Disneyland's reservation calendar system, now accepting bookings through June 28. Guests can access Disneyland’s Theme Park Reservation System, submit how many people will be traveling in their party, pick a day and theme park and confirm the visit, according to Disneyland’s website. Party sizes for reservations will be limited to no more than three guests.

Guests must make a park reservation for each day of entry. Those with multi-day tickets will also be mandated to make a reservation for each day of the trip, the theme park says on its website. There will also be a limit of one theme park reservation per guest, per day, and no modifications to reservations will be permitted.

The reservation system launched on Friday for guests with existing valid theme park tickets to start booking. Disneyland is also extending the expiration dates of many tickets to compensate for the closure, too.

Park-goers can expect plenty of new magic, like Disney’s Avengers Campus. The new superhero-inspired attraction will open June 4 inside Disney California Adventure Park, the Disney Parks Blog announced last week. The interactive experience will invite guests to team up with an Avenger on the campus grounds and channel their inner superhero.

Disneyland Resort, like Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. has implemented a number of health and safety procedures including temperature screenings before entry at some resorts, face masks for guests aged two and up and social distancing.