Disneyland shutting down Buena Vista Street after opening only weeks ago

It has not been a great year for theme parks.

California recently announced that after beginning phased reopenings of the state’s various theme parks, it would be implementing new regulations. This news comes as a surge of new coronavirus cases sweeps the country.

While Disneyland has been unable to reopen its theme park locations since closing in March due to the pandemic, the resort was recently able to reopen the shopping and dining districts of Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street, albeit with safety measures enforced. Due to the recent stay-at-home order issued in southern California, however, Disneyland will have to reduce operations in these areas.

Restaurants and food and beverage locations that do not offer take-out options will close starting Monday, the Orange County Register reports. Retail locations, meanwhile, will continue to operate at reduced capacity.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD OPENING IN FEBRUARY WITH INTERACTIVE MARIO KART RIDE

The Buena Vista Street area of Disneyland only recently reopened in late November, while Downtown Disney has been open since July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People who made reservations at certain restaurants in these areas received messages from Disneyland over the weekend that their reservations had been canceled, Inside the Magic reports. According to the messages, these guests were not charged any cancelation fees.

The Disney-branded theme park has reportedly also canceled plans to reopen the villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa. The villas were the only section of the hotel set to reopen, with the rest of the hotel remaining closed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for Disneyland did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.