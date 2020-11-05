Disneyland Resort announces reopening date for Buena Vista Street

Disneyland, on the whole, might be closed for the foreseeable future, but fans will soon be able to access at least one more of its popular “streets” in the meantime.

The park announced on Thursday that Buena Vista Street, an extension of the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district, will reopen to guests as of Nov. 19.

Disneyland resort had previously announced the reopening of Buena Vista Street in October, but provided no specific date as to when visitors would be able to return.

Guests on Nov. 19 might notice a few differences from pre-COVID days at the park; namely, new health and safety regulations that require all entrants to undergo temperature checks and wear face coverings (unless under the age of 2). There will also be new social-distancing measures in place, including “physical barriers at select locations.”

Upon opening, visitors will be able to enjoy dining options such as the Carthay Circle Restaurant, Award Weiners, Smokejumpers Grill and the Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe. Souvenirs and holiday merchandise can also be purchased at a number of retailers along the street, including Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons and Kingswell Camera Shop.

Admission is free, though visitors will be charged a fee for parking (only one lot – the Simba Lot – will be open to guests of Downtown Disney). Capacity will also be limited to promote physical distancing.

Downtown Disney, the resort’s shopping and dining district, has been open since July, with the same restrictions in place.

In October, after months of forced shutdowns, California officials finally approved the reopening of smaller and moderately-sized parks, albeit with strict rules in place. Larger parks like Disneyland, however, will not be able to reopen until their counties are considered to be among the lowest tier in regards to the rate of new positive COVID-19 cases.

At the time, Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, argued against the new guidelines, calling them “arbitrary” in a statement shared with FOX Business.

“We have proven that we can responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced at our theme park properties around the world. Nevertheless, the state of California continues to ignore this fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities," said Potrock. "Together with our labor unions we want to get people back to work, but these state guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses, and irreparably devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community."