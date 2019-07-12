Disneyland, Disney World announce opening dates for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attractions

You may have sensed a great disturbance in the Force the other day, but don’t worry — it was a good one.

On Thursday, the Disney Parks Blog quietly announced the official opening dates of its upcoming Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attractions at both Disney World and Disneyland.

SEE IT: TEXAS MAN INTERVENES IN VIOLENT DISNEYLAND BRAWL: 'HAD TO GET IN THERE'

“We’re opening Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Dec. 5 at Walt Disney World Resort,” the blog post reveals of the attraction’s debut, which will come just a little over three months after Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land opens to guests on Aug. 29.

“If [Dec. 5] sounds familiar, many of our fans will recognize it as Walt Disney’s birthday,” the post added. “What better way to honor the ultimate storyteller than by introducing the most immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined in a Disney Park[?]”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fans in Anaheim, meanwhile, will have to wait until Jan. 17, 2020, for the ride to open at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land, which itself opened in late May. Disneyland had previously said this particular attraction was scheduled to debut sometime in late 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rise of the Resistance will be the second of two major immersive rides at Disneyland's Star Wars land following Smugglers Run, which was open and operational on opening day at Galaxy's Edge.

The upcoming Rise of the Resistance attraction will “put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance,” according to Disney, and be led by characters including Rey and General Leia Organa.