Texas man who intervened in Disneyland brawl speaks out: 'I just felt I had to get in there'

As footage of the violent brawl between guests at Disneyland continues to make headlines, one of the men who stepped up to intervene is speaking out on why he needed to take action.

“My instinct was that [the fight] shouldn’t happen, and something needed to take place,” said Jason Blair, the El Paso high school football coach who can be seen trying to hold back one of the men involved in the melee.

GUESTS AT DISNEY WORLD CLAIMS GUNS WENT MISSING FROM CARS

“I saw those kids there. I just felt I had to get in there and break everything up.”

Blair, who was visiting the park with his family, appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of the “The Ingraham Angle” to explain his decision to get involved, rather than stand back and film like so many other parkgoers.

WARNING: Footage below contains graphic violence and language.

“This fight took, when you look at the video, I think it spans… like four minutes,” said Blair, who admitted he didn’t see what started the altercation, and only became aware of the severity when he spotted “a gentleman beating up on a lady.”

“But the guy was extremely violent, and you know he was enraged. But he was only attacking the women. And I’m definitely [am not] going to stand up for that.”

Footage of the fight, which took place on Saturday in the Toontown section of Disneyland, shows a man punching a woman – reportedly his sister – after she spits on him during an argument between her and another man. The two men are then seen fighting each other before the other man, too, punches a different woman seen in the video, presumably in retaliation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

At different points in the video, Blair can be seen trying to keep the first man away from the rest of the people involved in the fight. And when the man again attacks another woman, knocking her to the ground and punching her repeatedly while she’s down, Blair is one of the few who fights to pry him away.

Park officials are also seen responding to the melee as the footage ends.

“I don’t know what their protocols are as far as security, but yeah, it did take a long time,” Blair said.

“It’s one of the things that I preach to my kids, and I preach to my team that I coach. You know? Do the right thing, step in." — Jason Blair

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Blair said his mother and brother are the ones who taught him “to do the things that are right,” and it’s a lesson he tries to instill in the younger generation.

“It’s one of the things that I preach to my kids, and I preach to my team that I coach. You know? Do the right thing, step in,” Blair said. “There are small little segments that you can step in and be a hero, but we should be helping our fellow man, not hindering him and filming him and being on a cell phone. To me, that was baffling.”

“The Ingraham Angle” host, Laura Ingraham, ended the segment by hailing Blair as a true role model, both on and off the field.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Disneyland confirmed the group was removed from the park following the fight.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” said Liz Jaeger, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson. “Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police added that the group was not cooperative when they responded to the scene. No charges were filed on the scene, as police say they were not aware of the severity of the fight until video emerged online the following day.

"Detectives will be following up to see if any criminal charges can be filed," the Anaheim Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Monday.