Disneyland closes Space Mountain after visitor jumps off mid-ride

A Disneyland attraction was shut down after one park visitor jumped off mid-ride Tuesday afternoon, Disney confirmed to Fox News.

The unidentified man, reportedly in his 20s, was on the Space Mountain rollercoaster when he climbed out of the ride and jumped down while it was moving.

“He had to maneuver himself around the safety mechanism,” Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said, referring to the safety lap bar in each of the ride’s cars, the OC register reported.

Anaheim police responded to the incident and administered aid to the man, who was said to have walked on his own to a first aid station within the park and appeared to be uninjured.

The man reportedly has cognitive disabilities and wiggled out of the moving ride while the rollercoaster was making its slow climb up, before dropping down into its many high-speed twists and turns, the Register reported.

Disney employees stopped the ride as soon as the man was discovered to have been missing.

According to Disney, park officials immediately contacted the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health to inspect the ride following the incident. The ride has remained closed during the investigation.

Park officials have called the incident “extremely rare.”

The man was taken to a hospital for a precautionary examination, Disney confirmed.

No police report was filed.