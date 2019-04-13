Disney World visitors can allegedly get free water with this trick

If you plan on riding Space Mountain, meeting your favorite princesses, and spinning around on the teacups under the hot Florida sun at Disney World all day, you need to remember to also stay hydrated. Buying bottled water throughout the day in the park can add up though, but with this reported little-known hack, you’ll be able to cool down and quench your thirst for free. Because bottled water isn’t the only pricey thing at Disney — the tickets can cost you too.

The smart thing to do is plan ahead and bring a reusable water bottle with you. You’ll be able to refill it at any of the water mains around the park. However, if you don’t feel like lugging a water bottle around with you all day, or you forgot it at home, just ask one of the many restaurants around Disney for a cup of water.

According to the book Walt Disney World Hacks, all counter service restaurants will give you a cup of water (with or without ice) whenever you ask, completely free of charge. And the best part is that you’re not even required to purchase food or another drink.

All you apparently have to do is ask the cashier for some water and then take your receipt over to the food pick-up counter. Hand your receipt to one of the Cast Members and they’ll give you your drink. The Disney employee will reportedly hand you your water, but you’ll never hear them say these three words.

On really hot summer days, they put out ice water dispensers throughout the park so make sure to keep your cup with you to refill.

Now that you know how to stay hydrated, check out these insider secrets to make your next Disney World vacation the best one yet.

This story was originally published by Reader's Digest.