Disney World Skyliner ride reopens after malfunction caused evacuations, reported hospitalizations

Walt Disney World reopened its Skyliner gondolas Monday after closing earlier in the month due to a malfunction that left some guests stranded in the air for hours.

In an update posted on the Disney World blog, officials have shared that the Skyliner ride has reopened following “a complete review with the manufacturer.”

The park noted it made adjustments to the ride and offered “deepest apologies” to those impacted by the malfunction that happened on Oct. 5.

The ski lift-type ride opened to Disney World visitors at 8 a.m. and runs until 10:30 p.m. However, the park reported the gondolas will undergo further service updates later in the week, which will impact that times riders can use the Skyliner. According to the blog, the days for the maintenance will be Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17.

“We greatly appreciate your ongoing patience and understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you back aboard Disney Skyliner,” the park wrote in the statement.

The ride, which guests can use to travel from Disney World’s Epcot Park to Hollywood Studios and four Disney resort hotels, officially opened at the park on Sept. 29. Days later, they were closed after a malfunction occurred resulting in delays and leaving some guests stuck in the air. Three people were reportedly hospitalized and released, though the extent of their injuries was not reported.