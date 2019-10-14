Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney World Skyliner ride reopens after malfunction caused evacuations, reported hospitalizations

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Walt Disney World reopened its Skyliner gondolas Monday after closing earlier in the month due to a malfunction that left some guests stranded in the air for hours.

DISNEY WORLD, DISNEYLAND GOING PLANT-BASED

In an update posted on the Disney World blog, officials have shared that the Skyliner ride has reopened following “a complete review with the manufacturer.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The park noted it made adjustments to the ride and offered “deepest apologies” to those impacted by the malfunction that happened on Oct. 5.

The ski lift-type ride opened to Disney World visitors at 8 a.m. and runs until 10:30 p.m. However, the park reported the gondolas will undergo further service updates later in the week, which will impact that times riders can use the Skyliner. According to the blog, the days for the maintenance will be Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We greatly appreciate your ongoing patience and understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you back aboard Disney Skyliner,” the park wrote in the statement.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Disney Skyliner opened at the Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2019. An Oct. 5 malfunction prompted the ride to close temporarily. 

Disney Skyliner opened at the Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2019. An Oct. 5 malfunction prompted the ride to close temporarily.  (Courtesy of Disney)

The ride, which guests can use to travel from Disney World’s Epcot Park to Hollywood Studios and four Disney resort hotels, officially opened at the park on Sept. 29. Days later, they were closed after a malfunction occurred resulting in delays and leaving some guests stuck in the air. Three people were reportedly hospitalized and released, though the extent of their injuries was not reported.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.