Disney World, Disneyland going plant-based: Park shares preview of the 'hundreds' of dishes added to menus

Not crazy about the pork-filled Ronto Wraps at Galaxy’s Edge, or even the buttercream-topped “bloody” wedding cake at the Haunted Mansion? Then perhaps the Disney Parks can entice you with the hundreds of plant-based menu options coming to parks in the near future.

On Monday, the Disney Parks Blog announced that all of the “major” quick- and table-service restaurants at Disney World and Disneyland will soon be adding plant-based options to their menus, along with a new plant-based “icon” to help guests identify the meat-free, dairy-free, honey-free and egg-free dishes.

“Our guests will now be able to choose from hundreds of sweet and savory creations, including many brand-new dishes destined to become fan favorites!” reads the announcement.

Starting in October, Disney World will begin offering its plant-based options at quick-service eateries (Oct. 1) and table-service restaurants (Oct. 3.) In total, between existing plant-based options and new offerings, Disney Parks has said there will be 400 options in total at Disney World alone.

Disneyland’s plant-based menu additions, as well as the plant-based menu icon, will arrive at the Anaheim park in Spring 2020.

Among the dishes guests can look forward to, Disney World has shared previews of the Steamed Asian Dumplings, made with plant-based “meat," to be available at Le Cellier at Epcot; the Felucian Garden Spread, with a plant-based kefta patty, hummus, salad and pita, at the Docking Bay 7 food court in Galaxy’s Edge; a Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl, topped with slaw, boba and spicy chili, at the Satu’ll Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and a Cashew Cheesecake at the California Grill inside Disney’s Contemporary resort.

A video explaining the new plant-based initiative also features a look at a few items already available at Disneyland, including crispy potato flautas with plant-based “chorizo,” available at the Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure, as well as a new Rongo Salad at the Disneyland Hotel’s Tangaroa Terrace.

News of the menu additions was largely met with praise on Twitter, with vegan and vegetarian guests applauding the announcement.

Disney Parks also confirmed that its global parks, including Disneylands in Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai, as well as its Disney Cruise Lines, already also serve several plant-based items.