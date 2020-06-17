Disney World to start allowing restaurant reservations on June 18

Guests at Disney World won’t be going hungry.

After shutting down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World is in the early steps of reopening. While the Florida park itself won’t open to the public until mid-July, certain resorts and campgrounds will reopen on June 22.

Disney World recently announced that it would begin taking dining reservations starting on June 18. Guests who are staying at the Walt Disney World Resort will be able to make reservations between June 22 to July 10, (depending on the date of their stay).

According to the website, a valid Disney Resort hotel reservation is required to make a restaurant reservation. Also, only select Disney Springs dining locations will be available for online reservations.

At this time, in-park dining experiences are not available. The website clarifies that when in-park dining returns, guests will need “valid park admission, a reservation for park entry and a dining reservation” for any in-park, table-service restaurant.

Disney World plans to begin a phased reopening for Magic Kingdom Park and Animal Kingdom on July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios following on July 15. Limits will be placed on attendance and certain park experiences that draw large crowds will return at a later date.

The park has put a pause on new ticket sales and hotel resort reservations so guests with existing reservations can be taken care of first (although Vacation Club members can still make new reservations). Due to crowd limits, guests will need to make reservations for the park ahead of time.