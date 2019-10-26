Photos released of Disney World property allegedly stolen by former employee in $14G heist

Authorities have released images of some the Walt Disney World property that was reportedly stolen from the Magic Kingdom and Epcot by now-former theme park employee Patrick Spikes. The Florida man is said to have seized almost $14,000 in costumes, props and attractions from Disney World between July 2018 and January 2019.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials released images of some of the stolen goods, which included colorful wigs from the Haunted Mansion, News 13 reports. Investigators said that Spikes and his cousin Blaytin Taunton, also an employee of the theme park, used their Disney IDs to access underground tunnels to get backstage at the Haunted Mansion, according to WFTV.

MAN CLAIMS DISNEY WORLD TRIP WILL BE RUINED BY GIRLFRIEND'S NEWBORN NIECE – AND REDDIT USERS AGREE

Authorities said they suspect that Spikes lifted over $7,000 worth of costumes from the Magic Kingdom attraction and stole part of the animatronic "Buzzy" from the Cranium Command amusement at the Wonders of Life pavilion at Epcot during the seven-month period. The animatronic parts he stole are valued at about $6,800.

The former Disney staffer is also accused of selling the costumes and props online, having received about $30,000 from two people on PayPal between July and September, officials said.

Spikes got away with the heist for a time, publishing images of some of the the stolen goods on his Twitter account @backdoordisney. At present, the account’s profile is described as “under new management.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In May, Spikes was arrested and bonded out on charges of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

Taunton faced a judge on Oct. 24, WFTV reports. Moving forward, the cousins are scheduled to go to trial in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

David Aaro contributed to this report.