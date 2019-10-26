Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Photos released of Disney World property allegedly stolen by former employee in $14G heist

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Disney World: What you may not knowVideo

Disney World: What you may not know

Did you know that Disney World has only closed four times or that the iconic theme park is actually not located in the City of Orlando? Take a look at some fun facts that you may not have known about the renowned Disney resort.

Authorities have released images of some the Walt Disney World property that was reportedly stolen from the Magic Kingdom and Epcot by now-former theme park employee Patrick Spikes. The Florida man is said to have seized almost $14,000 in costumes, props and attractions from Disney World between July 2018 and January 2019.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials released images of some of the stolen goods, which included colorful wigs from the Haunted Mansion, News 13 reports. Investigators said that Spikes and his cousin Blaytin Taunton, also an employee of the theme park, used their Disney IDs to access underground tunnels to get backstage at the Haunted Mansion, according to WFTV.

An image of Patrick Spikes. The Florida man is said to have seized almost $14,000 in costumes, props and attractions from Disney World between July 2018 and January 2019.

An image of Patrick Spikes. The Florida man is said to have seized almost $14,000 in costumes, props and attractions from Disney World between July 2018 and January 2019. (Orange County Sheriffs Office)

MAN CLAIMS DISNEY WORLD TRIP WILL BE RUINED BY GIRLFRIEND'S NEWBORN NIECE – AND REDDIT USERS AGREE

Authorities said they suspect that Spikes lifted over $7,000 worth of costumes from the Magic Kingdom attraction and stole part of the animatronic "Buzzy" from the Cranium Command amusement at the Wonders of Life pavilion at Epcot during the seven-month period. The animatronic parts he stole are valued at about $6,800.

An image of Spikes modeling one of the reportedly stolen wigs.

An image of Spikes modeling one of the reportedly stolen wigs. (Fifth Circuit State Attorneys Office)

The former Disney staffer is also accused of selling the costumes and props online, having received about $30,000 from two people on PayPal between July and September, officials said.

Spikes got away with the heist for a time, publishing images of some of the the stolen goods on his Twitter account @backdoordisney. At present, the account’s profile is described as “under new management.”

An image of the wigs reportedly stolen from Disney World.

An image of the wigs reportedly stolen from Disney World. (Fifth Circuit State Attorneys Office)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In May, Spikes was arrested and bonded out on charges of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

Taunton faced a judge on Oct. 24, WFTV reports. Moving forward, the cousins are scheduled to go to trial in January.

Investigators said that Spikes and his cousin Blaytin Taunton, also an employee of the theme park, used their Disney ID’s to access underground tunnels to get backstage at the Haunted Mansion.

Investigators said that Spikes and his cousin Blaytin Taunton, also an employee of the theme park, used their Disney ID’s to access underground tunnels to get backstage at the Haunted Mansion. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

David Aaro contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak